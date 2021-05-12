Helping people find employment that’s right for them is the goal of a career exploration event being offered by the Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch on Monday.
James Porter, NAACP economic development committee chair, invites anyone interested in assistance with career opportunities to come to the Sweatbox Gym, 940 Poplar Street, Terre Haute, between 11 and 3 p.m. Monday.
“We will offer career counseling and help with online applications," Porter said. "Added benefits will be free haircuts and free food for all who attend.”
Cosponsors are Alchemy Spa, Sweatbox Gym and Nancy Sauer Dance.
