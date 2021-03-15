Tonight, the Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch and the Minority Health Coalition of Vigo County will lead a panel discussion about COVID vaccinations.
Emphasis will be on the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine for minority populations. Speakers on the panel will share their personal experiences with getting shots and their expectations for overcoming the COVID pandemic, according to a news release.
The online community discussion will be recorded and available to the public this evening through Facebook on the Greater Terre Haute NAACP page.
Jennifer Todd, NAACP health committee co-chair and a member of the Vigo County Health Department board, will help link the efforts of the NAACP, the MHCVC, and the Health Department in approaching groups who are hesitant to take the COVID vaccine.
The common goal is to “Stay Smart about the pandemic – Educate and Vaccinate.”
Panelists will include:
■ Sylvester Edwards, NAACP Branch President and MHCVC Board Member
■ Mia Lewis, MHCVC Executive Director
■ Pastor Terry Clark, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
■ Oscar Session, NAACP Officer, Young Men’s Civic Club, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity
■ Darleesa Doss, MHCVC Board Member, ISU Faculty
■ John E. Lang, NAACP Vice President, Deacon at St. John Missionary Baptist Church
■ Sandra Wickware, Foster Grandparent, Providence Associate,Second Baptist Church Brazil
■ Drucella Thomas, NAACP Officer, Foster Grandparent, MHCVCBoard Member
■ Pastor Glenn Purnell, Bethlehem Temple Church
■ A.Theressa Bynum, NAACP Officer, MHCVC Board Member
■ Stephanie Stewart, NAACP Officer, Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee Chair
Collaboration throughout the community is having an impact on curbing the COVID crisis, but people still need to be on guard. The pandemic is not over. Too many still have not received their vaccinations. These well-known members of the community hope to answer questions of those among us who may still have doubts.
