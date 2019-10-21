The Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch celebrated 101 years on Saturday at its annual Freedom Fund banquet. More than 160 members and friends attended.
Special appreciation was given to Hamilton Center, Terre Haute Human Relations Commission, Indiana State University, Duke Energy, First Financial Corp. St. John Missionary Church, Minority Health Coalition of Vigo County, Drucella Thomas, Oscar Session, Lisa Spence Burnett, Vigo County Democratic Party, Charles and Barbara Norman and Arthur Feinsod.
Torchbearers for Freedom were identified as life members, past and present, who have made a long-term commitment to sustain the NAACP through that level of membership. Awards to the most recent life members were presented to Dinah Vasbinder, Jon Ford and Sandra Wickware.
Melvin L. Burks, CEO of the Hamilton Center, delivered the keynote address. In recognition of his community leadership, Branch President Sylvester Edwards presented an NAACP award to Burks.
Mayor Duke Bennet presented greetings from the City of Terre Haute.
Throughout dinner a slide presentation showed many of the accomplishments, achievements, and happenings of the local branch during the past year.
John E. Lang, Freedom Fund committee chair reminded the audiece of the theme -- "When We Fight, We Win" ... “for we are fighting for equal rights, voting rights, criminal justice reform, educational access, sensible gun laws, historical accuracy and accountability and much more.”
A.Theressa Bynum, Press and Publicity chair, acknowledged the contributions of attendees, contributors, and volunteers.
