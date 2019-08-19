Terre Haute mother gets 12 years in infant's death

A Terre Haute mother who pleaded guilty to neglect in the March 2018 death of her infant son was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison and four years of probation.
Tabetha Smith, 39, had earlier admitted to the Level 3 felony charge of neglect leading to serious bodily injury. Her plea agreement in Vigo Superior Court 3 called for a 16-year sentence, with Judge Sarah Mullican to decide how those 16 years would be served.
While prosecutors sought a full 16-year prison term, defense attorneys sought to limit incarceration, and Mullican continued a hearing from late July to Monday so she could more fully review medical records relevant to the case.
In statements to police, Smith admitted she removed her infant’s feeding tube against doctors’ orders at least five days before her son died of severe dehydration on March 12, 2018, at just over 3 months old.
Smith’s arrest came after a month-long police investigation that included review of autopsy records and interviews with doctors.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Smith told police the child was born with Down syndrome, unattached intestine, heart defects and other medical issues. He was released from Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis with a feeding tube.
Smith told police she began bottle feeding the baby due to “continued congestion” and she thought he was “doing well” without the tube.
The autopsy report completed in April 2018 by pathologist Dr. Roland Kohr listed cause of death as severe dehydration and the manner of death as homicide.
