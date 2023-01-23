The interior of Terre Haute City Hall could get a renovation pending a redesign study.
The city's Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved a $23,000 contract addendum with Michael R. Waldbieser Engineering and Consulting to conduct a "phase 2" study of City Hall.
Brad Utz, director of inspection for the city's engineering department, told board members that includes meeting with department leaders and "coming up with a plan to upgrade the work spaces within the different departments and generate drawings that reflect those potential changes."
The first phase, which cost $21,400, was for Waldbieser to measure and draft drawings of the existing layout.
"This (second phase) work only includes planning of wall and door layouts with amended drawings and does not include plumbing, electrical and mechanical," Utz said.
"What we are doing right now is just to look at the floor plan and the work flow of each department and what can be changed with that," Utz said after the meeting.
"Once we come up with that plan, and we can afford that, we will do that work first, then look at the heating, cooling and electrical on that new floor plan.
"Heating and cooling is inefficient. We have window air conditioners for most of the building and have a boiler for heat that is either on or off. We want to figure out how each department needs to flow and do that renovation, knowing the (plumbing, electrical and mechanical) would be next and would prepare for that, so not undoing what was done.
"This is just a preliminary stage. Right now this is being done just to see if we can afford it," Utz said. "I hope to take all of this to the mayor in March or April to see if we can move forward or not on this renovation," Utz said.
City Hall was designed by Terre Haute architectural firm Miller & Yeager and built in 1936. The Art Deco structure was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2020.
In other business, the board approved:
- A request to close westbound lane of Ohio Boulevard from Brown to Fruitridge Avenue from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on May 20 and to temporarily close the intersection of Fruitridge Avenue and Ohio Boulevard allowing runners to enter Deming Park during a Surviving the Color Run.
- A request to close Poplar Street from 5th to 7th streets from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Oct. 14 during the Brat Trot, and temporarily close some streets when runners are in the vicinity. Those temporary closings include 5th Street from Poplar to Oak Street; Oak from 5th to 9th Street; 9th from Oak to Swan Street; and Swan from 9th to Poplar.
- A request to close Cherry Street from 4th Street to 9th Street; Tippecanoe Avenue from 4th to 9th; 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th streets from Cherry Street to Tippecanoe from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 during the Turkey Trot.
- A Community Crossing matching grant contract. The city was awarded $1 million from the state road program and will match that with $1 million. Paving work includes Johnson Drive from Third Place to 4th Street; 4th Street from Hospital Lane to Davis Avenue; 7th Street from Davis Avenue to Royse Drive; Fruitridge Avenue from I-70 to Wallace Avenue; Walnut Street from Third Street to 19th Street; Wabash Avenue from 35th Street to Highland Lawn Cemetery; and Locust Street from 25th Street to the Heritage Trail Apartments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.