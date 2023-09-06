Locally-owned Terre Haute McDonald’s restaurants are hosting a city-wide fundraiser for the Vigo County Education Foundation today.
A percentage of all-day sales both in-store and on the McDonald’s app will go toward the Education Foundation’s mission to provide funding to enhance learning opportunities in Vigo County schools through programs and projects that enhance and enrich public education.
"The Vigo County Education Foundation is immensely grateful to the Kasprzyks and their McDonald's restaurant patrons for this generous fundraiser benefiting Vigo County School Corporation students,” said Jane Nichols, executive director of the Vigo County Education Foundation.
To participate in the fundraiser, simply visit any of the five locally-owned Terre Haute McDonald’s restaurants for breakfast, lunch, or dinner today. A portion of the full day’s proceeds will automatically be calculated for donation following the event.
“The Vigo County Education Foundation does amazing things for the children in our community, and we’re proud to support the work they do,” said Jami Kasprzyk, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator.
Orders on the McDonald’s mobile app will also be counted toward the overall total.
