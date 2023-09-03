The League of Women Voters of Vigo County will host a 2023 General Election Candidate Forum on Tuesday with mayoral candidates Duke Bennett, the Republican incumbent, and Brandon Sakbun, the Democratic challenger.
The forum will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
Carolyn Callecod, co-president of the League of Women Voters, said the other co-president, Indiana State University political science professor Carly Schmitt, will moderate the forum.
Index cards will be distributed to audience members to write questions for the candidates. Questions must be addressed to both candidates, not just one or the other.
Schmitt will have a few questions banked, including from co-sponsors the Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch and the Tribune-Star, if the audience is shy, Callecod said.
“But we’ve never had that problem before,” she added.
The League requests that attendees not wear any political attire to the forum, so a neutral atmosphere can be maintained. Tables for the candidates’ political literature will be placed outside the auditorium.
Woodrow Wilson Middle School is at 301 S. 25th St. It can be seen live on WTHI’s Facebook page and heard on 105.5 WVIG FM and 99.5 WAMB FM.
A candidate forum for those running for the Terre Haute City Council will be from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Vigo County Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.