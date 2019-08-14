Citizens of Action will host a community forum for residents to hear from the four candidates running to be the next mayor of Terre Haute at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Booker T. Washington Community Center.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend and bring questions they have for the candidates. Questions are open to any topic but the focus of the event will be on equity, inclusion and economic development.
Mayor Duke Bennett, a Republican, seeks re-election to a fourth term. City Councilman Karrum Nasser is the Democratic candidate. Two Independents have announced their intention to run: former city engineer Pat Goodwin and Terre Haute resident Shane Meehan.
The forum will be moderated by Richard Solomon of WTHI.
