Terre Haute’s two mayoral candidates agreed more frequently than they parted ways Tuesday evening at the League of Women Voters of Vigo County’s 2023 General Election Candidate Forum at Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
At the beginning of the forum, Duke Bennett, the Republican incumbent, and Brandon Sakbun, the Democratic challenger, shared policy priorities that were pretty much in sync: housing and growing the city’s population.
Asked where they would direct funding that will be coming in from the new Terre Haute casino, Sakbun said he would focus on quality of life regarding parks and growth of downtown and the riverfront, creating local scholarship funds and infrastructure. Bennett said he’d likely place two-thirds of the city’s receipts from the casino into reserve funds with some going to double what is currently spent on streets and sidewalks.
There seemed to be a chicken-or-the-egg question of what should be the focus of the growing the city: Does the city start by luring young talent, by building up the jobs that would draw them or by providing housing and quality-of-life initiatives so they can live here in the first place?
Attracting young people can be a challenge, Bennett said, because after graduating college, “they go back to their communities or larger cities.” He attributed it to “the quality of life component that we’ve lacked for a long time.”
Sakbun recommended finding out what the top five majors are amongst graduates at the local colleges, then locating businesses that fit those molds. He noted that growing the city creates more tax revenue so that more city issues can be addressed.
When the candidates disagreed, Sakbun did so more aggressively. He questioned Bennett’s assertion that the city’s budget was in great shape, wondering if that was true, why hadn’t a fire station been built on the east side already.
“Sixteen years of planning — I’d like to see some action,” he said. Sakbun also said he believed enhancements along the Wabash River could likewise have been accelerated.
On the subject of crime, Bennett stated that the city’s crime rate had been flat for three years and was particularly low in the number of violent crimes.
“Statistics are fine, but if someone feels unsafe, that’s an issue,” Sakbun replied. When Bennett said that issue depended on state funding, Sakbun said, “It’s the city’s responsibility.”
A discussion on Rea Park’s enhancements took a detour into a discussion of pickleball, which both men championed. Sakbun recommended not only adding pickleball courts to Rea Park, but finding indoor venues for the sport — such as Haute City Center — so it could become a year-round activity.
He also challenged Bennett to a pickleball match.
Speaking of appointments to the sundry boards and commissions, Sakbun said he would seek a diverse group of people representing myriad ways of thinking. “You want people to challenge you,” he said.
“We’ve done that from the beginning,” Bennett said. “I’m very happy with my appointments.”
Sakbun, who noted in his introductory comments that he had been voted to the student council three times while he attended Woodrow Wilson, repeatedly underscored the city’s need for greater, more efficient communications channels amongst its sundry departments. Bennett said he and the city were in productive collaboration with Vigo County representatives and that they worked across the aisle.
Asked to name Terre Haute’s best asset, Sakbun listed its parks department and universities, while Bennett responded by saying, “At the end of the day, it’s the people. It’s so much better than it was 20 years ago.”
Sakbun said, “I don’t think we’re better off than we were 20 years ago,” though allowed there had been “some movement” in that direction.
Bennett replied, “You can’t paint with that broad a brush. … You need to stay on a positive message in order to deal with the negatives.”
Attendance at the forum could have been considered disappointing, with about 90 people scattered throughout the school’s auditorium.
Indiana State University political science professor Carly Schmitt, a co-president of the local League of Women Voters with Carolyn Callecod, moderated the forum. A candidate forum for those running for contested seats on the Terre Haute City Council will be Oct. 3 from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at the Vigo County Public Library.
