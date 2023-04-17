Incumbent Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, unopposed in the May 2 Republican primary, has a larger campaign finance budget than two potential Democrat challengers combined.
That's according to pre-primary campaign election reports filed that cover the period Jan. 1 through April 1.
Bennett began the reporting period with $167,433. He raised $1,325 during the reporting period, giving him revenue totaling $168,758.
Bennett spent $25,108 during the reporting period, leaving $143,649.
Even with spending, that's more than double the funds raised by Democrats Pat Goodwin and Brandon Sackbun combined.
Of the two Democrats seeking their party's nomination, Goodwin raised the most during the pre-primary reporting period, starting from a zero balance and ended the period with $42,997.
Sackbun also started with a zero dollar balance; he raised $26,961.
Combined, Goodwin and Sakbun raised $69,958.
Goodwin and Sakbun each contributed heavily to their own campaigns, according to campaign finance reports.
Goodwin spent $23,479 during the reporting period, ending the reporting period with $19,517 cash on hand. However, Goodwin reported debts owed to his campaign at $20,000. He lists a $20,000 loan to his campaign from himself on Jan. 12.
Sakbun spent $25,516 during the reporting period, leaving $1,444 cash on hand. While not listed as a debt to his campaign, Sakun contributed $9,750 to his campaign, with contributions made from February 6 through March 29, according to campaign finance reports.
Some contributions to Bennett during the pre-primary reporting period include $500 from Gregory and Leslie Good of Terre Haute and $500 from Ability Corp. doing business as Marathon Gas and Food at 1701 S. 7th St.
Some contributions to Goodwin included $600 from Geraldine Varner of Terre Haute; $500 each from Thad Nation of Milwaukee, Wis., Walter Balcavage of Terre Haute, Dorothy Goodwin of Bloomington, David Kimbler of West Terre Haute, Nancy Douglas of Terre Haute and Richard Shagley of Terre Haute; and $1,000 each from Christopher Gambill of Terre Haute, Christine Jacobi of Indianapolis, Larry Bohnert of Terre Haute and Jeffrey Lanter of Terre Haute.
Goodwin also received $500 from the Elect Tonya Pfaff political committee.
Some contributions to Sakbun include $500 each from David Penna of Vienna, Va., Vanny Clay of Honolulu, Hawaii, Rathavy Sakbun of Honolulu, Hawaii, Rita Senseman of Terre Haute, Josh Loudermilk of Terre Haute; and $1,000 each from Kathleen and Russell Coutinho of West Terre Haute and Courtney Trotter of Terre Haute.
