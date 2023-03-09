Mayor Duke Bennett and the Terre Haute City Council agreed Thursday evening to hold a special meeting May 22 to discuss the mayor’s detailed plans for dispersing roughly $32 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Members of the public are welcome to attend that special 5 p.m. meeting, but it will not be open to citizen comment. Discussion will continue at the council’s regularly scheduled June meeting, where public comment will be allowed.
In other business, the council voted to approve three measures concerning the Terre Haute Police Department.
One appropriation transferred $94,262 for the purchase of police vehicles and equipment from the department’s abandoned vehicle fund, which accumulates money from sales of the city’s collection of vehicles abandoned at sundry dumping points.
Another appropriation transferred $2,000 from a Terre Haute Police Department donations fund to pay for the increased expense of a new assistant director position for a civilian employee promoted from within the department. A special ordinance was approved reflecting the assistant director’s new salary.
The council also approved two other appropriations, one transferring $112,963.83 from Economic Development Income Tax funds for enhancements that have already been performed at Brittlebank Park and another measure moving $1,910 from EDIT funding to pay for the demolition of unsafe buildings.
A resolution commending Mental Health America of West Central Indiana for its Mullen Flats project was tabled.
At the previous council meeting, Myra Wilkey of Terre Haute and Andrea Kent of Indianapolis conducted a presentation introducing a 42-unit edifice serving the homeless and mentally ill, but at a subsequent presentation before the Vigo County Council earlier this week, a number of questions arose concerning the project.
Councilwoman Cheryl Loudermilk said that she had not heard of the project until last week’s meeting, which she found curious since it would take place in her district.
Loudermilksaid she would like to see letters of support from Police Chief Shawn Keen, Sheriff John Plasse and others.
The resolution will be revisited at the council’s next 13 meeting, which will be April 13.{
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
