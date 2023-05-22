Mayor Duke Bennett and members of the Terre Haute City Council discussed the mayor's updated plan on how the city intends to spend the $30 million-plus in American Rescue Plan Act funding during a special meeting Monday evening at City Hall.
The public was invited, but there was no public discussion.
Bennett said his updated proposal was not significantly different from the one he presented before the Council on Feb. 2, just more detailed.
Several questions from councilmembers were variations on why ARPA money was being spent on specific projects and how they would otherwise have been paid for.
Given the restraints the federal government has placed on how ARPA money can be spent, the mayor outlined nine areas that he believed were worthy of focusing on for the city:
• Housing. Thrive West Central has been commissioned to create a memorandum of understanding (MOU) dictating the criteria for those seeking money and to manage the funding, which will total $5 million for housing development grants. Vigo County is contributing $5 million in its ARPA money to housing, as well.
Thrive's report is due by June 15 and it will present its program at an August Council meeting. Round 1 applications are due by Sept. 15 and recipients will be announced Oct. 1. Future rounds of applications will continue until all of the $5 million has been allocated. Bennett said he expects that should take a couple of years, while the deadline for spending all ARPA money is the end of 2026.
• Public safety. Until recently, the deteriorating 15-year-old radios employed by the city's police and fire departments had outlived their reliability and usefulness. Anticipating ARPA funds for public safety, the city ordered new radios totaling $3.2 million last year, and realized savings of $400,000.
Terre Haute's police department has been fully outfitted with the new radios, and the fire department is reaching its goal but has been hampered by supply chain issues. Other city department's radios are in even worse condition, but their eventual replacement will come from the regular city budget, not ARPA.
• Infrastructure. Two projects have been targeted for ARPA money — one that would bring new storm drains, curbs and sidewalks on Brown Avenue from Wallace Avenue to Dean Avenue at the cost of $2 million, and an overpass at 13th Street and 8th Avenue as part of a railroad overpass project, for which $3.5 million has been budgeted.
Design work has been completed for both projects. Construction on Brown Avenue is projected to begin in March of 2024, with the remainder of its $4 million cost coming from the Sanitary District's budget.
The total projected cost for the overpass is $25.5 million. The city will contribute $9 million, with the remainder to come from a match from the EDIT budget over time. Construction would begin in late 2026, and funding for the project will be included in the city's 2024 budget.
• City Hall upgrades. Renovation of the building, built in 1936 and showing its age, will take place in three phases. First is replacing the roof, which will be completed by the end of 2023 at a cost of $1 million.
Phase 2 will require $3 million to address interior remodeling, particularly updating heating, cooling, plumbing and wiring. Work on that phase is projected to being in March 2024.
Exterior limestone repairs will comprise Phase 3, but no ARPA funds will be used for that.
• City parks updates. A proposed $5 million would go into replenishing local parks, though not all of that will come out of ARPA funding because federal requirements dictate parks receiving funding be in low-income neighborhoods. Hence, a million-dollar upgrade of Deming Park's pool and $400,000 worth of improvements to facilities around Rea Park, including its clubhouse, will not come from ARPA money.
Herz Rose Park will see $1.3 million in improvements beginning in March of 2024 and achieving completion by November of that year. Fairbanks Park will see multiple phases of upgrades that will see both repairs and new amenities. Work there will also begin in March of 2024.
Another $550,000 will bring a number of playground upgrades and splash pads at parks to be determined by the city's parks board.
• Small business, nonprofit support and food deserts. Just as Thrive West Central will oversee dispersal of moneys for housing, United Way of the Wabash Valley will divvy up the $2.75 million in this category. Selected small businesses will receive $1.75 million, and nonprofits and food deserts will each receive $500,000.
United Way will determine how the grant programs will disseminate the funds by July 15 and present its plan to the council in August. Round 1 applications will be due by Aug. 31 with future funding round to be announced at a later date.
• Early Childhood Learning Facility. Indiana State University's program will be expanded to the tune of $7 million. The city is contributing $1 million of its ARPA funds to the cause, while Vigo County is investing $3 million of its ARPA money, with the remainder coming from elsewhere.
• New hotel parking garage and downtown tourism projects. The parking garage, projected to be constructed on the old Vigo County School Corporation site (contingent on where a new hotel is built downtown), will receive $3 million of its expected $12 million budget from Terre Haute's ARPA funding.
Other grant sources are contributing to the project.
The Indiana Theatre, recently acquired by the Capital Improvement Board, will receive a million-dollar makeover, with seat replacement and improvements to its heating and cooling taking up most of the cost.
• Humane shelter. The Terre Haute Humane Society will receive $250,000 to build an onsite clinic and boost the number of kennels at its shelter. The project's total cost will be $750,000, which will be evenly divided by the city, the county and the shelter.
How the city's remaining ARPA money will be spent will be determined at a later date.
