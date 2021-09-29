Terre Haute Masons say stop on by

Members of Terre Haute’s Masonic Lodge Humboldt No. 42 participate fervently in good works — Masons have recently helped the WILL Center build ramps for people with disabilities to access their homes, and they assist during Manna from Seven food drives.
That information was released by the WILL Center, but don’t expect to hear a Mason to publicize their benevolent behavior.
“You don’t hear about it because acts of charity and deeds of benevolence can only be done in the dignity of silence,” said Jerry Burns, Temple Lodge Association president.
“Scripture tells us if you go out and do something because it’s the right thing to do and then you brag about it and you receive praise from everyone, then you’ve had your reward. But if you help somebody in need in the dignity of silence, your heavenly father knows what you’ve done and you’ll receive your reward in heaven. We’re not supposed to go out and brag about what we do.”
Humboldt 42’s charter was granted in 1870. To commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Masonic Lodge Humboldt 42’s charter, the lodge will host a rededication ceremony Saturday at 11 a.m. that the public is invited to attend at the lodge at Eighth and Eagle streets on the Indiana State University campus.
During the ceremony, Indiana’s grand master will present the working tools, which will be used to symbolically take measurements of the building — “make sure the walls are straight, the corners are square and the floors aren’t sagging,” Burns said. Following the rededication ceremony, lunch and tours of the Lodge will be offered.
Construction on the lodge began in 1915 and it was dedicated in 1917 (some of its furniture is decades older, but scarcely looks it). It was one of the most secure buildings of its day — it was available as a fallout shelter during the Cold War.
It spans three floors and a basement, with a plethora of meeting rooms on the second and third floors. A dozen different chapters use the building’s meeting rooms. The Eastern Star, an organization comprising both men and women, convene on the second floor, for example, while the Royal Arch Chapter Council of Cryptic Masons and the Knights Templar meet on the third.
So many meeting rooms were necessary in 1917 because “Terre Haute had the largest per capita Masonic membership in the state of Indiana when the building was constructed,” Burns said.
The third floor also houses the Commandry, a large room for worship with an organ. Burns will perform during Saturday’s rededication ceremony.
Next to the Commandry is Ascension Hall, portraying Jesus’ ascent into heaven. No other Indiana lodge has as elaborate an Ascension Hall — “The state organization says Terre Haute has the best,” Burns said.
The Lodge also has a replica of the Ark of the Covenant built to the specifications described in the book of Exodus.
Because Freemasonry enshrouds many of its beliefs, practices and protocols in secrecy, and because it teaches morality through allegory and symbols, it has a mystique that outsiders can find puzzling.
Referring to History Channel documentaries on the subject, Burns said, “You don’t want to take them too seriously.” But he said Freemasonry’s essence is pretty simple: “Masonry takes a good man and makes him better — that’s what it’s all about.”
But Masons don’t take themselves quite as seriously as one might expect. “You have to have a sense of humor because whenever you get a group of men together trying to be dignified and stately, funny things will happen,” Burns said.
In the future, the Masons plan to offer dinners for people in their spacious basement dining room to help finance maintenance for the century-old building. Its roof is in need of repairs, and air-conditioning is also on the wish list.
Those who cannot make Saturday’s ceremony can stop by the lodge at their convenience; Masons will be happy to give them a personal tour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.