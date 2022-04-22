The death of a Terre Haute man who fell from a Shelbyville casino parking garage last month has been ruled accidental, according to the Shelby County coroner.
Kenneth Walker of Terre Haute died March 18 after falling from the top floor of the parking garage at Caesar's Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing and Casino in Shelbyville, WISH-TV reported Thursday.
The cause of death was blunt force trauma, and the manner of death was accidental, Shelby County Coroner Bradley Rund told the Tribune-Star on Friday.
Shelbyville police did not return calls seeking further information.
