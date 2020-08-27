A Terre Haute man was arrested after police allege he used another person’s name and nursing license number on a job application, according to Indiana State Police.
Walter Wildman, 18, has been charged with identity deception and has been summoned to appear in Parke County Circuit Court Oct. 5.
Indiana State Police began an investigation after Valley Professionals Community Health alleged Wildman falsified information on a job application, according to a news release from ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.
The health group said Wildman tried to use another person’s name and Indiana Nursing License number while applying and in an interview for a nursing position at the facility.
