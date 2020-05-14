Terre Haute man sought by U.S. Marshals

The U.S. Marshals Task Force is seeking a Terre Haute man.
Jack Tanner, 59, is sought on two counts of domestic battery (in the presence of a child), two counts of domestic battery, and auto theft.
Anyone with information is asked to called the U.S. Marshals Service at 812-230-0295.
Terre Haute police shared the bulletin on Tanner on their Facebook page this afternoon.
