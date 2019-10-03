A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 23 years in federal prison for his role in a major drug trafficking operation linking the Wabash Valley to Arizona.
Robin Lennox, 49, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.
An investigation by the Vigo County Drug Task Force, Terre Haute Police and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration showed in 2017 and 2018, Lennox regularly purchased multiple pound quantities of methamphetamine from Arizona and had them mailed to him in Terre Haute.
Police intercepted packages containing both multiple pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl sent to Lennox. Lennox distributed the drugs to other dealers in the area.
“The Terre Haute Police Department is grateful for our continued partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” said THPD Detective Brian Bourbeau in a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler. “We recognize that their relentless effort to pursue criminals in the Wabash Valley creates a safer environment for everyone.”
Lennox must serve five years of supervised release after his sentence.
Codefendants Eric Bright, Bobby Shewmake, and Lauren Coomes were previously sentenced to 120, 70, and 32 months of imprisonment, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.