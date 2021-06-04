Terre Haute man receives 12 years in molestation case

A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to Level 4 felony child molestation in January 2020.
Kyle Wyatt, 33, must serve seven years in prison, with five years suspended to formal probation in Vigo County.
The plea agreement allows Wyatt to request a sentence modification after three years of the sentence has ben served, and if he completes the Sex Offender Management and Monitoring program in prison.
Wyatt was charged with Level 1 and Level 4 felony counts of molestation, as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor, in connection with a Jan. 17 incident.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a teen told police she was at a relative's home when Wyatt offered her alcohol while they were playing video games. The teen said she fell asleep, but later woke up to find Wyatt moving her clothes and molesting her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.