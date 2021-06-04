Terre Haute man pleads guilty in clubbing incident

A Terre Haute man has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery after admitting to striking two people in the face with a wooden club studded with nails.
Chelton R. James signed a plea agreement Thursday in in Vigo Superior Court 1 that calls for a total sentence of 20 years, with nine years in prison, three years on home detention, and eight years on probation.
James, 23, was originally charged with burglary, aggravated battery causing permanent disfigurement, and three counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon. City police responded to a fight in the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue where officers found several people at the front of a house arguing with multiple people in a vehicle on the street.
Multiple witnesses said James forced his way into the house and swung a club multiple times, striking two women in the face, one male in the head, one male in the shoulder and another male in the hand.
The women were taken for medical treatment, with one woman transferred to a trauma hospital due to the severity of her injuries.
The plea agreement requires James to complete a therapeutic program in prison, obtain his GED, complete an anger management program, and complete an alcohol and drug treatment program. While on probation, he is subject to programs at Hamilton Center and random drug tests.
The conviction also qualifies James as a serious violent felon, and he loses all rights to possess any firearm.
The case had been set for trial Monday. A sentencing date is pending.
