A Terre Haute man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle with an infant inside Thursday evening.
Trey Blaine, 26, faces a charge of vehicle theft and remains in the Vigo County Jail.
About 8 p.m. Thursday, Terre Haute police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a gas station located at 1560 N. 25th St. and were told that an infant was inside the vehicle at the time.
Upon arrival, police immediately began checking the area and within a short time, officers located the stolen vehicle, which was still occupied by the child who was safe and sound, according to a THPD Facebook post.
After reviewing the gas station video footage and receiving several tips, the officers developed a suspect. An Indiana State Police officer located the suspect, Blaine, who was taken into custody without incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.