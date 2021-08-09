A Terre Haute man was injured in an early Monday motorcycle crash on Riley Road at Indiana 641.
Vigo County Sheriff's Department said Lewis R. Ross III, 42, was riding west on Riley Road when the brakes failed on his 1979 Harley Shovelhead. The motorcycle struck the side guard rail of a bridge and crashed just before 4:10 a.m.
Lewis complained of face and back pain, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
