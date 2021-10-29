Terre Haute man gets prison time in shooting

A Terre Haute man will serve six years in prison on sentences for aggravated battery and being a habitual offender in connection with a November 2018 shooting on East Beulah Avenue.
Joshua Kyle, 49, received a total sentence of 16 years, with 10 years executed in the Indiana Department of Correction and six years suspended to probation. However, four years of the prison time could be served at Vigo County Community Corrections if he is found appropriate for placement.
Kyle had faced up to 20 years in prison during the sentencing hearing Friday afternoon in in Vigo Superior Court 6.
Kyle was arrested in November 2018 by Terre Haute police as he was walking in the area of Eighth and Brown avenues. Kyle was sought by police in the shooting of his girlfriend, who resided with him at the Beulah Avenue residence.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police Kyle shot her with a handgun through an open window. After she was shot in the face, the woman was able to crawl to a neighboring apartment to seek help, police said.
The plea agreement was made with the approval of the victim, who requested that the defendant not receive any additional prison time.
