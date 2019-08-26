Terre Haute man gets 28 in severe child abuse case

A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to inflicting injuries on his girlfriend’s toddler son.
Scott A. Edwards, 34, received 14-year sentences to be served consecutively on counts of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both of which are Level 3 felonies.
Prosecutors had asked for 16 years in prison on each count, for a total of 32 years.
Edwards appeared in front of Judge Sarah Mullican in Vigo Superior Court 3. He will receive credit for time served since his arrest Jan. 18.
Edwards was arrested after his girlfriend, 28-year-old Holly Cota, took her son to Union Hospital with multiple injuries to his head and abdomen.
An examination showed the child’s tongue was split in the middle and the tip of his tongue was missing. The child also had severe bruising to his scrotum.
Cota faces a charge of child neglect and obstruction of justice. Police said she admitted she was not truthful when questioned about the injuries to her son.
Cota later told police Edwards was with the child while she was at work, and that’s when the injuries occurred. Cota said she was initially afraid to take the child for medical treatment because of his condition.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.