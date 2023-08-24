A Terre Haute man has been sentenced in federal court on child porn charges.
Paul Hoopingarner, 62, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to three counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material, three counts of receiving child sexual abuse material and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material, federal prosecutors said in a news release Thursday.
The government alleged that in January 2021 or sooner and through at least February 2021, Hoopingarner distributed and received images and videos of the sexual abuse of children as young as 8.
The material Hoopingarner shared and stored included depictions of the sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence as well as depictions of the sexual abuse of toddlers and infants, the government said.
Prosecutors said Hoopingarner has a 1996 conviction for child molesting in Morgan County, Indiana.
The U.S. Secret Service and Indiana State Police investigated. Sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge James P. Hanlon. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany J. Preston prosecuted.
