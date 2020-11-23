Terre Haute man gets 22 years in stabbing case

A Terre Haute man was sentenced to 22 years in prison Friday on convictions of aggravated battery and invasion of privacy in a May 2019 stabbing.
Frederick Whitlock, 56, had also admitted to being a habitual offender following the jury verdict in Vigo Superior Court 6.
The jury acquitted Whitlock of a charge of attempted murder, as well as a second count of aggravated battery.
Two people were hospitalized following the May 27, 2019, incident in the 1000 block of Third Avenue. Police reported a woman had been stabbed “numerous times in the abdomen and leg and was bleeding profusely.” A second victim, a male, had been stabbed once in the side.
Whitlock was treated at a Terre Haute hospital for a cut on his index finger and later arrested.
Whitlock testified during the trial he went to the location to retrieve cell phones he believed had been taken from him by a person he knew. He denied attacking the people who were stabbed.
Whitlock will be given credit for 541 days of time served.
