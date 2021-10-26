Terre Haute man gets 16-years for gunfire incident in South parking lot

A Terre Haute man will serve 16 years in prison in connection with November 2020 gunfire outside South Vigo High School.
Melvin Ray Bell III, 37, also will serve four years on probation as part of the 20-year total sentence imposed Tuesday by Judge Sarah Mullican in Vigo Superior Court 3.
A jury in July found Bell guilty of criminal recklessness, carrying a handgun without a license and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felony.
Bell also admitted to being a habitual offender.
Witnesses testified Bell fired a handgun at a vehicle in the school parking lot. Police said people in two separate vehicles got into a chase and confrontation that ended at the school, where students were present for after-school activities.
Defense attorney Matthew Daley asked for mental health treatment for Bell and for part of his prison sentence to be suspended.
Deputy Prosecutor Charles Ray asked for 30 years in prison due to Bell's criminal history, increasing violence, probation violation and drug use.
Mullican agreed with Dailey that Bell had success in the community corrections program when he took his prescribed medication for mental illness, but the judge noted he did not continue to take medication and stay out of trouble while he was on probation.
“The difficulty I have is that you were provided many tools with intensive treatment and took advantage of it, but (you) did not continue to take advantage of it,” she said.
Bell said he plans to appeal his conviction and sentence.
Co-defendant Kevin L. Joyner II, 24, pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness in connection with the incident. Joyner is serving a six-year prison sentence.
