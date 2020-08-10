A Terre Haute man is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Collin W. Kelty, 21, was booked on felony charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation, vicarious sexual gratification and dissemination of matter harmful to minors, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP said it initiated a criminal investigation on June 4 after receiving information from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department indicating that a female juvenile had been sexually battered.
ISP said its investigation revealed Kelty had been involved in sexual misconduct with a female juvenile.
After reviewing the investigation, Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith-Mischler requested a warrant for Kelty’s arrest, which was issued Aug. 7.
Kelty was served the arrest warrant today (Aug. 10) at Sullivan County Jail, where he was already incarcerated regarding another investigation.
Assisting state police and the prosecutor were the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan County Department of Child Services and Susie’s Place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.