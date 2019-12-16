Terre Haute man faces rape charges

A Terre Haute man is facing two counts of rape after a woman told police she found videos of the man having sex with her while she was passed out on medication.
Jay Charles Irvin, 28, is facing two Level 3 felony rape charges in Vigo Superior Court 6. A bond reduction hearing is set for Wednesday. Irvin is currently in the Vigo County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bond, cash only.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a woman reported to police Oct. 28 she had been raped and found photos and videos in Irvin's email showing him raping her while she was asleep under the effects of medications.
The woman said she believes Irvin raped her multiple times over the course of a few months.
Police arrested Irvin on Thursday.
