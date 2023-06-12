A Terre Haute man faces a domestic battery charge after an incident in Parke County.
Parke County deputies just before noon Saturday were called to a residence off U.S. 41 near the Parke-Vigo county line.
Deputies determined Cameron Michael Crum, 27, had run over his girlfriend in the driveway of the residence with his three minor children in the car, according to a Parke County Sheriff's Department news release.
He was booked on a charge of domestic battery with serious bodily injury in the presence of a minor.
The woman was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
