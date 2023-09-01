A Terre Haute man faces charges of driving while impaired in a stolen vehicle after a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in Oaktown.
Indiana State Police stopped Markus D. Arthur, 44, on Old U.S. 41 near Oaktown around 3:45 p.m. after Knox County Dispatch reported a white GMC truck, owned by M & K Construction, had been stolen from a gas station in Terre Haute and was traveling south on Old U.S. 41 from Moody Road near Oaktown.
Police observed the vehicle turn into Oaktown at Old 41 and stopped the driver at School Street at 3 Street. During the traffic stop, Arthur displayed signs of impairment and later failed field sobriety tests, according to an ISP news release. Further investigation revealed Arthur had a BAC of .04% and was under the influence of cannabinoids, amphetamine and methamphetamine, according to the release. Arthur was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.
Arthur faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, theft of a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
