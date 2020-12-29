Terre Haute man faces murder charge

A woman whose body was found in a storage unit on Terre Haute's south side on Friday died from sharp force injuries to the head, according to the Vigo County coroner.

An autopsy took place Monday, and the death of Sarah L. Henderson, 38, has been ruled a homicide, said Vigo County Coroner Susan Amos.

An affidavit filed with the court indicates Vigo County deputies located Henderson in the storage unit at 630 E. Springhill Drive on Friday. They also found the weapon thought to be used in the crime.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Police obtained an arrest warrant on a murder charge for Philip Michael Atterson, 29, of Terre Haute. Atterson turned himself in to Johnson County authorities late Monday. He was brought back to Terre Haute and booked into the Vigo County Jail shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Atterson rented a storage unit at the facility behind behind the Terre Haute Bowling Center, and he and and Henderson apparently had been living there, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in court. Deputies said a witness told them the couple had arguing on Christmas Eve when he left them around 9 or 10 p.m.

That witness said it was not more than 10 minutes after he'd left that Atterson called him, asking him to come back to help clean up some trash. He said he drove back to the storage unit and saw Henderson had been fatally injured.

Atterson reportedly said, "I did that, man."

The witness said he left and was "very afraid" but called 911, although he did not leave his information at that time.

A deputy checked the storage units that night but did not find anything out of order, according to the affidavit.

On Christmas Day, an anonymous person called Vigo County dispatch to state that there might be a woman, Sarah Henderson, dead in one of the storage units. That caller also indicated Atterson's involvement.

Police brought a cadaver dog to the storage units, and that dog multiple times alerted on Atterson's unit. Police obtained a search warrant and, with firefighters help, cut the lock from the door. Inside, they said, they discovered Henderson's body.