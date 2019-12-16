Terre Haute man faces multiple charges after collision

A Terre Haute man faces several charges after a Saturday night crash in which police said he abandoned children in his vehicle.
Austin J. Sedletzeck, 27, was arrested by Indiana State Police on charges of driving while intoxicated with a passenger age 18 or younger, neglect of a dependent, driving while suspended, driving with a BAC of .15 or more, and driving while intoxicated endangering a person.
At 7:55 p.m., Sedletzeck was involved in a two-vehicle property damage accident at Indiana 641 south of Interstate 70 when his 2005 Dodge struck the rear of another vehicle. No injuries were reported. Sedletzeck fled the scene on foot, police said, but was located by a trooper.
Sedletzeck had a .29 percent blood-alcohol content when tested, police said, and several children were with him in the Dodge.
The Vigo County Department of Child Services was contacted and the children were released to their mother.
