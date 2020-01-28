Terre Haute man faces molestation charges

A Terre Haute man faces charges of child molesting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with a Jan. 17 incident.
Kyle Wyatt, 33, appeared Tuesday in Vigo Superior Court 1, where Judge John Roach set a Jan. 29 trial date. Roach also ordered Wyatt held in Vigo County Jail with bond set at $75,000, no 10 percent allowed.
Wyatt is charged with Level 1 and Level 4 felonies counts of molestation, as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a teen told police she was at a relative's home when Wyatt offered her alcohol while they were playing video games. The teen said she fell asleep, but later woke up to find Wyatt moving her clothes and molesting her.
When the teen reported the incident to adults in the home, Wyatt was kicked out and the incident was reported to police.
