A Terre Haute man has been arrested on multiple counts of child molestation after police said he admitted to inappropriately touching a child on several occasions.
Michael Isaiah Main, 27, faces a Level 1 felony count of child molestation, two Level 4 felony counts of child molestation, a Level 5 count of child solicitation and a Level 6 count of performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.
The child reportedly told a Susie's Place interviewer about the conduct in June. Main was interviewed by police this week, and was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Tuesday. He has a hearing Monday in Vigo Superior Court 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.