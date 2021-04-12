Terre Haute man faces homicide charges

An October jury trial has been set in a 2017 homicide for a Terre Haute man already in prison on an unrelated charge.

Vernon L. Eversole, 50, now has an Oct. 4 trial date in Vigo Superior Court 6, with attorneys James Organ and Kristin Szczerbik assigned to his defense team.

The charges of murder, attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felony, and pointing a firearm were filed in October 2020 in connection with the Oct 27, 2017, shooting death of David Carroll.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Carroll died at a house in the 4400 block of North 18th Street. A witness at the residence said Carroll uttered “She shot me,” before be collapsed and died. The witness said Carroll had been in an argument with Ashley Johnson prior to the shooting.

Police questioned Johnson, who later pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. In October 2018, she was sentenced to 25 years in prison on the Level 2 felony. She is currently in Rockville Correctional Facility with a release date in July 2036.

Johnson, however, told police Eversole was the person who shot Carroll.

Johnson admitted to police she had argued with Carroll on the day he died. However, she said after she left the home, she encountered Eversole and the two of them returned to the house where Eversole attempted to rob Carroll. Johnson told police Eversole shot Carroll inside the garage of the house.

Police located Eversole three days later, and at that time Eversole had a handgun inside his vehicle. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Through a plea agreement in September 2018, Eversole received an 8-year prison sentence on that Level 4 felony conviction.

Meanwhile police continued to investigate the Carroll shooting. A man who claimed to be a witness gave police a statement that it was a man, not Johnson, who entered the garage and shot Carroll.

Johnson gave another statement to police in September 2019 saying that a witness inside the garage saw Eversole shoot Carroll.

Police also located the gun used in the shooting.

During Monday's hearing, Judge Michael Lewis set an Aug. 4 pretrial hearing in the case.

Eversole remains in custody at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle. He has a release date of July 6, 2022, on his current conviction.