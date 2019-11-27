Terre Haute man faces child neglect charge

A Terre Haute man is jailed after police checked out a report of possible battery to a child.
Police said Noah Rowans, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and booked into Vigo County Jail on one count of neglect of a dependent/child, a Level 3 felony. Bond is set $50,000; 10 percent does not apply.
Rowans admitted to battering his girlfriend's 2-month-old child while she was at work Monday, according to an affidavit filed by city police.
Rowans told detectives he lifted the child "up and down multiple times and while doing this...he noticed the victim's head whip back and forth at least once so hard that it scared him."
The child was flown by helicopter to Riley Children's Hospital Indianapolis and was being treated for a bleed on his brain, uncontrolled seizures and an unregulated heart rate, police reported.
