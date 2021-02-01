Terre Haute man faces child molestation charges

A Terre Haute man faces six felony counts of child molestation involving children he babysat.
Brian Allen Dunkley, 37, was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Friday on the charges filed in Vigo Superior Court 6. He is being held on $75,000 bond, cash only.
In a probable cause affidavit, Terre Haute police Detective Troy Pesavento said he witnessed forensic interviews of three children who said they had been molested by Dunkley. The incidents occurred between August 2011 and February 2015.
One child reported the molestation in September, Pesavento reported, which led to interviews with adults and children from Dunkley's past relationships. The six criminal charges are connected to incidents involving three minor children.
Dunkley is to appear in court Tuesday.
