A Terre Haute man faces drunken driving charges in connection with a 4:30 p.m. Monday crash that closed a section of Wabash Avenue east of Indiana 46 for about four hours.
Michael J. Simonson, 27, was driving a westbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that witnesses said crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle as well as a pull-behind trailer.
Police said Simonson was naked and unconscious as emergency responders tried to remove him from the truck, which sustained heavy front-end damage. Simonson was taken for treatment to Terre Haute Regional Hospital. A blood test was positive for multiple drugs, police said.
Witnesses told police Simonson's pickup truck was westbound when it crossed the center line and collided with a trailer being pulled by an eastbound truck driven by Michael Beckner of Farmersburg. Simonson's truck then collided head-on with a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Lisa M. Harrison of Brazil.
The impact caused the Jeep to overturn down a hill on the south side of Wabash Avenue. She was trapped in the Jeep, but was extricated and taken to Union Hospital for treatment.
Police said Simonson's driving status was suspended and he was also cited for driving without insurance.
