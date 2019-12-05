Terre Haute man faces burglary, theft, habitual offender charges

A Terre Haute man faces felony charges of burglary, theft and being a habitual offender following his arrest Wednesday on a warrant.
Timothy Biddy, 58, was booked into Vigo County Jail at 11:36 p.m. with hearings set for today in Vigo Superior Court 1.
The Terre Haute Police Special Response Team attempted to arrest Biddy on Wednesday by serving a warrant at a residence in the 1700 block of North 25th Street. Biddy was not at that location, but was found later.
Biddy was identified from surveillance video as a suspect in the Nov. 27 burglary of the Little Bear Coffee Company on Lafayette Avenue.
In a probable cause affidavit, police said a suspect can be seen smashing the glass out of a drive through window at the business. The suspect climbs through the window, takes cash out of a cash register, then flees out the window, police said.
Investigators were familiar with Biddy and his vehicle, and confirmed his identity with his parole agent.
