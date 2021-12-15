Terre Haute man faces auto theft, other charges

A Terre Haute man accused of auto theft was arrested after fleeing from officers early Wednesday morning, Terre Haute police said.
About 1 a.m., city officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Blaine Avenue. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however the driver fled instead of stopping, THPD said on its Facebook page.
Indiana State Police successfully deployed tire deflation devices near 25th Street and Maple Avenue, ultimately causing the the vehicle to come to a stop near Fruitridge Avenue and Haythorne Avenue.
The driver was then taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, police said.
The driver was identified as Christopher Webster, 37, of Terre Haute. He was charged with vehicle theft, criminal recklessness, felony resisting, misdemeanor resisting and possession of methamphetamine.
Police said Webster led THPD units on a lengthy pursuit several weeks ago in which he ultimately wrecked and was ejected.
