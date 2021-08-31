A Terre Haute man died this morning after being crushed by a dumpster.
City police said Roy Charles was crushed while the dumpster was being moved, and it appears to be an accidental death.
Police responded about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 1600 block of Hulman Street where CPR was in progress. Charles succumbed to his injuries.
No arrests have been made on the case.
An autopsy and standard chemical tests on the person who was moving the dumpster are pending.
