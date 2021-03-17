Terre Haute man convicted on multiple drug charges

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Rain, heavy at times early. Becoming windy with rain becoming light in the afternoon. Morning high of 56F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Light rain and wind early. Then clearing later on. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.