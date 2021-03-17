Terre Haute man convicted on multiple drug charges

A Terre Haute man faces 10 to 30 years in prison after being convicted of dealing methamphetamine during a trial in Vigo Superior Court 3.
Dwayne Washington, 26, was found guilty on four of eight criminal charges presented to the jury this week.
The jury found Washington guilty on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; and the misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Washington was found not guilty on charges of illegal firearm possession and dealing a controlled substance and marijuana.
The trial began Monday, with police testifying about the Aug. 19, 2020 arrest of Washington outside an apartment house in the 700 block of South Center Street.
The trial concluded Wednesday morning with the jury returning its verdict prior to 2 p.m.
Sentencing for Washington is set for April 27.
