Terre Haute man convicted in May 2019 stabbing

A Terre Haute man will be sentenced Nov. 19 after being convicted Thursday of aggravated battery and invasion of privacy in a May 2019 stabbing.
Frederick Whitlock, 56, also admitted to being a habitual offender following the jury verdict Thursday afternoon in Vigo Superior Court 6.
The jury acquitted Whitlock of a charge of attempted murder, as well as a second count of aggravated battery.
Two people were hospitalized following the May 27, 2019, incident in the 1000 block of Third Avenue. Police reported a woman had been stabbed “numerous times in the abdomen and leg and was bleeding profusely.” A second victim, a male, had been stabbed once in his side.
Whitlock was treated at a Terre Haute hospital for a cut on his index finger and later arrested.
Whitlock testified during the trial he went to the location to retrieve cell phones he believed had been taken from him by a person he knew. He denied attacking the victims who were stabbed.
Potential sentences in the case are three to 16 years on the Level 3 felony of aggravated battery and up to one year on the Class A misdemeanor of invasion of privacy.
The habitual offender enhancement could add up to 27 years to the sentence.
