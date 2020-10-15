A Terre Haute man has been acquitted at trial of child molestation charges filed in June 2019.
James Stewart, 54, was found not guilty on three counts of child molestation by a jury that heard one day of testimony Wednesday and closing arguments Thursday.
Stewart was arrested after an investigation into allegations from a victim who alleged being abused for more than 10 years, according to police.
City police police said the victim told an investigator at Susie's Place she has been molested by Stewart since age 3.
The jury deliberated several hours Thursday before returning the not guilty verdicts.
