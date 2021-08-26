Terre Haute man charged with neglect resulting in death

A Terre Haute man has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death as a result of the June death of his disabled girlfriend.
Rick Allen Bradbury, 56, has a Feb. 14 trial date on the Level 1 felony charge filed in connection with the death of 52-year-old Melissa Freeman.
Bradbury called police June 5 after he found his girlfriend dead in her bed, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Vigo Superior Court 1. Bradbury told police he last spoke to Freeman around 1 a.m. before he fell asleep on the couch.
Bradbury told police the woman had degenerative bone diseases and was paralyzed.
An autopsy report received Aug. 10 showed Freeman's cause of death as methamphetamine and hydrocodone toxicity.
Police interviewed Bradbury again on Aug. 17, and Bradbury said he and Freeman had smoked methamphetamine together for years, including the night she died.
Bradbury was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Wednesday with bail set at $75,000, cash only. He has a hearing Dec. 13.
