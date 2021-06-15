A Terre Haute man faces an arson charge after he authorities say he set his own house on fire June 10.
Wayne Wilkinson, 35, faces a Level 4 felony charge in Vigo Superior Court 3.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police and firefighters responded to 2820 S. 13 1/2 St. for a report of smoke coming from the residence.
Investigators spoke to neighbors who said Wilkinson set the house on fire after becoming upset and asking a neighbor for a cigarette. Witnesses said Wilkinson was seen walking north from the area. He was located a few hours later in West Terre Haute.
According to the court document, the fire endangered several firefighters who responded to the scene, as well as neighbors who lived closed to the home.
Court records show Wilkinson is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 3 on Wednesday.
