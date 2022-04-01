Terre Haute man arrested in Illinois bank robbery

A Terre Haute man faces charges in Illinois following a bank robbery Friday morning in Effingham.
Corey Ellerbe, 45, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 4:25 p.m. after being taken into custody on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.
Ellerbe is a suspect in a robbery at the First Mid Bank and Trust in Effingham.
According to a Facebook post by Effingham police Chief Jason McFarland, a suspect entered the bank, demanded cash and indicated he possessed a weapon. No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported.
Police broadcast a description of the suspect and vehicle to other jurisdictions. Tipsters notified and updated authorities of the possible location of the suspect, who was taken into custody by police in Vigo County.
Chief McFarland praised the efforts of citizens who provided timely updates to police.
“We are very thankful for the assistance from our community – multiple people called to give information, and that helped tremendously to narrow down direction of travel and allow Law Enforcement to safely take this subject into custody in such a short amount of time," McFarland said. "This just highlights how important it is to have a good partnership between Law Enforcement and the citizens we serve.”
Ellerbe is expected to remain in custody in Indiana pending the filing of criminal charges in Effingham County.
