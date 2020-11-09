A Terre Haute man faces criminal charges following a late Sunday police pursuit and crash in Greene County.
Thurman W. Rutledge, 28, was taken to IU Health in Bloomington for treatment of head and torso injuries when his 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck crashed near Worthington.
Greene County Sheriff's deputies said police were notified of a possible impaired driver about 11:42 p.m. on Indiana 157. Police attempted to stop the vehicle near East Owens Farm Road, but the driver continued south on Indiana 157. Stop sticks were placed on the highway, and the vehicle went off the road near East Hoot Owl Lane.
Police report pending charges of driving while intoxciated and resisting law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.