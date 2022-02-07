Terre Haute man arrested after vehicle struck by train

A Terre Haute man faces an allegation of driving while intoxicated after his vehicle was struck by a train early Monday.
City police said Carlos D. Thompson, 24, was booked into the Vigo County Jail after being treated at Union Hospital for a cut and bruises on his head.
About 12:10 a.m. Monday, police were called to the CSX tracks on Crawford Street near South 12th Street where they found a southbound train stopped and a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban with heavy front-end damage.
The driver had left the scene, police said, but was found in the 500 block of Gilbert Avenue. Thompson told police he was driving west on Crawford when he lost power to his vehicle and it stopped on the railroad tracks.
The train engineer said he saw the Suburban drive around the stop arm and come to a stop on the railroad tracks, but did not have time to stop the train.
Thompson was released from jail with an order to appear in Vigo Superior Court 5.
