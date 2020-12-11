A Terre Haute man was arrested after an incident outside the Terre Haute Police Department on Friday afternoon.
Brian Hollingsworth, 32, was booked on charges of intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery by bodily waste (spitting on officers), police said.
City police said a THPD captain was entering headquarters about 2 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and a female stared yelling for help. The female was yelling for police to get a man out of the vehicle.
The officer asked the man to exit the vehicle, at which time he the man yelling that he had a gun and started reaching around in the vehicle, police said.
The officer drew his pistol and ordered the man out of the vehicle. The man eventually did exit and started walking away, according to a post on the THPD Facebook page. Police said officers used a Taser and took the man into custody.
City police noted Hollingsworth was arrested Dec. 6 on a charge of dealing methamphetamine but released from jail Dec. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.